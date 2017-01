23:01 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Amona HQ Chairman: 'Call all your friends to come to Amona' Read more



Amona HQ Chairman Avichai Boaron encourages gathered supporters who came to beleaguered town, asks them to call their friends to come as well.