22:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert requests pardon Read more



Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, currently serving 27-month prison sentence for corruption, requests pardon from President Rivlin. ► ◄ Last Briefs