22:03 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 PM's wife: The Bible a favorite of myself and my family Read more



Prime Minister Netayahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, told central conference of Caucus to Encourage Bible Study of her relationship to the Book of Books. ► ◄ Last Briefs