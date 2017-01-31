21:38 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Prosecution seeks 3-5 sentence for Elor Azariya Read more



Military Prosecutor Nadav Weissman, announced Tuesday night that the military prosecution would seek a sentence of 3-5 years imprisonment for Sgt. Eor Azariya, who was convicted last month of manslaughter for shooting a wounded terrorist.