U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on President Donald Trump to lift his ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries "as soon as possible.
Tags:Donald Trump, Antonio Guterres
20:38
News BriefsShvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17
UN Secretary General calls on Trump to lift travel ban
