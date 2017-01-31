20:08 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Israeli Jews born in Muslim countries not affected by travel ban Read more



Israeli Jews born in the seven countries included under US President Donald Trump's travel restrictions will not be banned from entering the United States, the US embassy in Tel Aviv said Tuesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs