Two male and two female zebras were transferred Tuesday from the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv to an Arab-run zoo in Samaria, the IDF said. The transfer of the four animals to their new home in Qalqilya took place smoothly, according to a statement from COGAT, the Defense Ministry body responsible for coordinating Israeli activities in Judea and Samaria.