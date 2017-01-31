18:41 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 'I will ask Congress to help move US embassy to Jerusalem' Read more



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to travel to Washington DC tonight to meet with Congressmen and discuss US-Israel relations, the Iranian threat, and the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem.