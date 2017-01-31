Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to travel to Washington DC tonight to meet with Congressmen and discuss US-Israel relations, the Iranian threat, and the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem.
|
18:41
Reported
News BriefsShvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17
'I will ask Congress to help move US embassy to Jerusalem'
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to travel to Washington DC tonight to meet with Congressmen and discuss US-Israel relations, the Iranian threat, and the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Last Briefs