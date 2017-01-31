Knesset House Committee votes to approve Regulation Law. MK Shuli Mualem says: "We were elected to promote what we believe in, and not what Meretz, the Zionist Union, Yesh Atid, or the Joint List believe in.'
16:54
Reported
Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17
Regulation Law approved for Second and third reading
Knesset House Committee votes to approve Regulation Law. MK Shuli Mualem says: "We were elected to promote what we believe in, and not what Meretz, the Zionist Union, Yesh Atid, or the Joint List believe in.'
