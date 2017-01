15:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Poll: Half of Israelis avoid travel to cities hit by terror Read more



A new poll indicates that 52% of Israelis prefer to avoid cities hit by terror in the past year when planning their vacations. ► ◄ Last Briefs