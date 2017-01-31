Liberman: If Hamas acts, it will pay a heavy price

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman agreed with the heads of local government in the Gaza region, Tuesday, that the calm prevailing in the area "is deceptive and Hamas and the other terrorist organizations operating in Gaza have not abandoned their desire to destroy Israel and to hurt us, and they do not do so just because they know the balance of power is not in their favor."

He warned, "And if they act against us, they will pay a very expensive price. If - Heaven forbid - the balance of power will change, they will not hesitate for a moment, and so we continue to act to face the threat that doesn't stop and stand on guard all the time."