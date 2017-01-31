12:44
  Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17

Highways 90 and 85 blocked at Amiad Junction

The Amiad Junction of Route 90 with Highway 85 near Tzfat was blocked in all directions, Tuesday afternoon, after a tank of liquid fertilizer fell from a truck and spilled.

There were no injuries in the accident.



