The Amiad Junction of Route 90 with Highway 85 near Tzfat was blocked in all directions, Tuesday afternoon, after a tank of liquid fertilizer fell from a truck and spilled.
There were no injuries in the accident.
Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17
Highways 90 and 85 blocked at Amiad Junction
