Ofir Sofer, who acted as an intermediary between the commander of the Kfir anti-terror brigade and the Azariya family following Elor Azariya's manslaughter conviction in the death of a wounded terrorist, testified on Tuesday during the penalty phase of Azariya trial.

Sofer told a military tribunal at the Kirya Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv, "I acted on my own because of concern. I tried to help out of the understanding that the trial verdict was difficult."