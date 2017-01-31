Herzog: A-G need not disqualify self from PM probe

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog said, Tuesday, that Attorney General Avi Chai Mandelblit does not have to excuse himself from dealing with investigations related to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the Zionist Union faction leader said, "The Attorney General is a veteran civil servant. I believe his integrity and he certainly knows on what he's deciding and what he is discussing. I definitely trust him. I do not think he needs to disqualify himself."