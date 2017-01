11:18 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 PM: Good relations with Mexico will continue Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took advantage of the Cybertech 2017 exhibition in Tel Aviv, Tuesday morning, to defend himself against the diplomatic flap with Mexico after he agreed over the weekend with United States President Donald Trump that the Judea and Samaria security barrier was effective against terror. Netanyahu told those in attendance, "We've had, and will continue to have, good relations with Mexico." Read more







