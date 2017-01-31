10:43
  Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17

Women of the Wall tefillin-wrapping stand in Tel Aviv

The Women of the Wall group announced on Tuesday that they will put up a stand for putting on prayer shawls and phylacteries in Tel Aviv's Carmel Shuk open-air market on Friday.

The stand will be for women only.



