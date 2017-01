Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized, Tuesday morning, Shmuel Rifman, head of the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, who died Monday at the age of 67.

Writing on the Twitter social network, Bennett said, "Shmulik Rifman, in my eyes, was a like figure taken from the days of the pioneers and the founding of the state until today. He was a man of practical Zionism, a successor of Ben-Gurion. Shmulik has gone. His way will continue."