Barkat: Resignation of 3 council members insignificant

Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem has used the word "insignificant" to describe the resignation of three city-council members from the Yerushalmim faction linked with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party from the municipality's ruling coalition.

The resignation comes amidst a dispute between the city and the Treasury over funding which has shut down city offices. A statement said, "Barkat has a broad and stable coalition of 27 out of 31 [council] members and will do fine even without the Kahlon-Azaria faction. It's too bad that Kahlon activists in the city prefer small political interest over support for Jerusalem."