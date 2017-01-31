Washington Holocaust Museum slams Trump omission

The United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC has criticized Friday's statement by President Donald Trump on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which did not mention Jews or anti-Semitism.

Responding to White House defense of the omission on the grounds that others were victims, the museum issued a statement on Monday that said, "Nazi ideology cast the world as a racial struggle, and the singular focus on the total destruction of every Jewish person was at its racist core. Millions of other innocent civilians were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis, but the elimination of Jews was central to Nazi policy. As Elie Wiesel said, 'Not all victims were Jews, but all Jews were victims.'" It also said, "An accurate understanding of this history is critical if we are to learn its lessons and honor its victims."

