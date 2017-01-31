Kfir Brigade commander to testify at Azariya hearing

Testimony continues on Tuesday at the Defense Ministry's Kirya complex in the sentencing phase of the trial of soldier Elor Azariya, convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a terrorist who was wounded after he stabbed another soldier last March in Hevron.

Among others scheduled to take the witness stand is Colonel Guy Hazut, commander of the Kfir Brigade, who was recorded by Elor's father Charlie when Hazut told the senior Azariya that he was speaking in the name of the army and that the chances of a succesful appeal by the defense were low.