06:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 Shvat 4, 5777 , 31/01/17 White House dismisses criticism of Trump's Holocaust Day message White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday dismissed criticism of President Donald Trump’s statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day as “ridiculous” and “pathetic.” Jewish organizations in the United States, including ones affiliated with the Republican party, criticized Trump’s statement due to the fact that it did not specifically mention the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Read more



