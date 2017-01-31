Republican Senator: We'll hold Iran accountable

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Monday vowed to hold Iran accountable after reports emerged that the Islamic Republic conducted a ballistic missile test in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

In a statement, Corker noted that UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses provisions of the Iran nuclear agreement (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), “calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology”.