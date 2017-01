The Israeli government has an historic opportunity to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, Nadia Matar of the Women in Green organization said on Monday.

She spoke to Arutz Sheva during a protest in Jerusalem against the demolition of Amona. Prior the protest, a march was held from the Israel Museum to the Botanical Garden. Heading the marchers were mayors from Judea and Samaria, and the residents of Amona.