Trump fires acting Attorney General

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, after she instructed Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending his executive order on immigration and refugees.

"The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel," said a White House statement quoted by Politico.