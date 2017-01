Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday night expressed condolences over the death of Shmulik Rifman, head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council, who died at the age of 67.

“I send condolences to the Rifman family of Shmulik’s death. I was deeply sorry to hear the news. Shmulik was a great Zionist who for decades contributed to the development of the Negev,” said Netanyahu.