Rivlin to try to resolve tensions with Mexico

President Reuven Rivlin is expected to speak on the phone on Tuesday with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to try to smooth over tensions between the countries over Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s expression of support to the building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Monday evening, Israel's ambassador to Mexico, Jonathan Peled, met with Mexico’s Deputy Foreign Minister after he was summoned for a reprimand. The Foreign Ministry said following the meeting that "it was agreed to continue the negotiations in order to settle things and continue the good relations between the two countries."