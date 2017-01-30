23:44
  Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17

Head of Ramat Hanegev Regional Council passes away

Shmulik Rifman, head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 67 after a lengthy illness.

Rifman served as head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council for more than 25 years.



