Shmulik Rifman, head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 67 after a lengthy illness.
Rifman served as head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council for more than 25 years.
|
23:44
Reported
News BriefsShvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17
Head of Ramat Hanegev Regional Council passes away
Shmulik Rifman, head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 67 after a lengthy illness.
Rifman served as head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council for more than 25 years.
Last Briefs