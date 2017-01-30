Fatah planning terror campaign to block US embassy move

The Fatah movement of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has already held meetings in preparation for a terror campaign against Israel should the United States decide to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to a recent report by Palestinian Media Watch. PMW cited Shadi Mattour, Deputy Secretary of Fatah's Jerusalem branch, who told official PA TV that Fatah is holding meetings with "all the field leaders in the branches and the Shabiba (Fatah's youth movement)... in preparation for a fierce popular intifada." He declared that Fatah "won't hesitate to take to the streets and return to confronting the occupation using all means," a euphemism for violence and terror.

PMW notes that this high number of threats to use violence by senior PA leaders is unprecedented during the Abbas administration. The last time PA officials expressed many threats to use violence was during Sept - Oct 2015, which sparked many months of Arab terror.