Fischer Pharmaceuticals has announced the recall of its 500 milliliter sized Emol Forte Baby Wash Oil (batch number 66215066) because of a fungal infection. The product was taken off shelves under the guidance of the Health Ministry and retailers were notified.

Customers who have product from this batch are advised to stop using it and contact the retailer or the company's hotline (1-800-618-888) to get new product.