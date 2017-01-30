US Friends of Rambam Hospital name director

American Friends of the Rambam Medical Center (AFORAM), the United States philanthropic arm of Haifa’s premier medical institution, the Rambam Health Care Campus, announced on Monday the appointment of Richard S. Hirschhaut as its national executive director.

With decades of experience in the Jewish communal world with organizations committed to humanitarian missions, Rick's role will be to contribute to elevated awareness and support among American audiences for the medical innovations and scientific advancements happening at Rambam, Northern Israel's largest hospital and a leader in the Middle East and the world.