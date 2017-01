Doctor Ran Baratz, strategic advisor to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who heads Israel's public information efforts, has told Netanyahu that he wants to step down.

Channel 10 Television reports Baratz did not feel personally fulfilled from the post and approached Netanyahu a month-and-a-half ago about his wishes. The two agreed that Baratz will stay for a few weeks, long enough to finish his work in response to the state comptroller's report on 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror campaign.