Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Why does the PA oppose a two-state solution?



The Palestinian Authority is opposed to a two-state solution because it would be eradicated by Hamas as happened in Gaza in 2007, according to Professor Hillel Frisch. ► ◄ Last Briefs