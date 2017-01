20:30 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Bible Lands Museum turns 25 Jerusalem's Bible Lands Museum recently marked 25 years since its opening. The museum is celebrating with an exhibition of Greek items ranging in age from 2,500 to 4,000 years old.



► ◄ Last Briefs