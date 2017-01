A report by the Institute of Forensic Medicine shows that the possibility cannot be ruled out that Member of Knesset Ayman Odeh (Joint Arab List) was wounded by sponge bullets during clashes with police in Umm al-Hiran, according to Channel 2 Television.

The forensic report says Odeh's head wound was caused by an object with an elongated component, such as a sponge bullet, among other possibilities.