Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced, Monday, the closing of a criminal file against Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog for lack of evidence.
A police check centered around allegations related to Labor party politics.
18:35
Reported
News BriefsShvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17
Criminal case against Herzog will close
