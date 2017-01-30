18:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Criminal case against Herzog will close Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced, Monday, the closing of a criminal file against Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog for lack of evidence. A police check centered around allegations related to Labor party politics.



