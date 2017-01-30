Police reported, Monday evening, that traffic was congested in the northbound lanes of Highway 40 between the Goral and Lehavim Junctions due to a truck that was stuck in a traffic lane.
Motorists were asked to use alternate routes.
|
18:27
Reported
News BriefsShvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17
Northbound Route 40 congested from Goral to Lehavim
Police reported, Monday evening, that traffic was congested in the northbound lanes of Highway 40 between the Goral and Lehavim Junctions due to a truck that was stuck in a traffic lane.
Motorists were asked to use alternate routes.
Last Briefs