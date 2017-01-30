Prison for 2 Jerusalem IS wannabes

(AFP) - The Justice Ministry said on Monday that an Israeli court sentenced two residents of the Sur Bahr neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem to prison on Monday for planning to carry out attacks on behalf of the Islamic State terror group. Mussab Elian was sentenced to 10 years in prison for belonging to IS and conspiring to commit an attack, while Samir Abed Rabbo received nine years.

Elian went to Jordan in 2015 with the intention of crossing the border into Syria to join the jihadist group but was arrested by the Jordanian authorities and deported him to Israel. He was accused of training Abed Rabbo to make explosive devices which they planned to use in attacks that did not ultimately take place. Israeli intelligence services say around 50 Arab Israelis have gone to fight with the jihadist group in Syria and Iraq.