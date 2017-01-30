17:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Will policeman filmed hitting Ethiopian soldier be prosecuted? Read more



Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is considering reopening the investigation closed by the previous attorney general against a policeman caught on video striking an Ethiopian-Israeli soldier. ► ◄ Last Briefs