  Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17

Attorney General defends Amona outline at High Court

The state updated the Supreme Court on Monday regarding the uprooting of the Samarian Jewish Community under a Supreme-Court order on February 8th.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit defended the state's outline for Amona residents.



