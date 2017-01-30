The state updated the Supreme Court on Monday regarding the uprooting of the Samarian Jewish Community under a Supreme-Court order on February 8th.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit defended the state's outline for Amona residents.
|
17:35
Reported
News BriefsShvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17
Attorney General defends Amona outline at High Court
The state updated the Supreme Court on Monday regarding the uprooting of the Samarian Jewish Community under a Supreme-Court order on February 8th.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit defended the state's outline for Amona residents.
Last Briefs