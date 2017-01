A medium-sized female pointer infected with rabies was picked up on Monday near the Co'ach Junction in the upper Galilee.

The white dog with black spots had facial abrasions. The Health Ministry asks that anyone who knows of people or animals who had contact with the dog or any other stray in the area since January 15th contact the Tzfat health office immediately at (04) 699-4257 or (04) 699-4218, or their local health office to evaluate the need for preventative care.