Ofra families disappointed with state's position

Families living in nine buildings slated for demolition next week in the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra said on Monday that they are disappointed with the state's opposition to delaying the demolition of four of the houses and agreeing to a smaller delay than the one requested by the families for the remaining five houses.

The families issued a statement that said, "The state chose legal wrangling which will end up in destruction and strife instead of preferring the path of peace and building. We hope that Supreme Court judges will display the necessary responsibility and postpone the demolition as we requested, in order to prevent unnecessary harm to the families."