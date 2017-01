15:56 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Liberman: Supreme Court will "100% certainly" disqualify law Read more



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said his Yisrael Beytenu party would support the Regulation Law but he is "100% certain" that the Supreme Court will disqualify it ► ◄ Last Briefs