Member of Knesset Dov Khenin (Joint Arab List) gave a veiled criticism of the regulation law for Judea and Samaria during debate on stricter penalties for illegal building.

Khenin said, "On the same day, at the same Knesset: in one room - they are preparing construction by settlers on the private land of someone else and in the next room - they are advancing the process of demolitions of the homes of Arab citizens who build on their own land."