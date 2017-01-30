A girl about the age of nine was struck by a large truck in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber on Monday afternoon.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics and paramedics from the Magen David Adom emergency service.
Girl killed by truck in eastern Jerusalem
