15:28 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Life imprisonment for murderer of Shalom Sherki Court gives murderer life imprisonment plus 20 years for Sherki murder and the wounding of another in a 2015 Jerusalem attack. Read more



