Minor charged with planning to hit Arabs after attack

The Jerusalem District Attorney has submitted an indictment to the Jerusalem District Juvenile Court, charging a 16-year-old member of the Lehava anti-assimilation organization from the center of the country with illegal possession of a knife and aggravated conspiracy to commit a terror offense.

According to the indictment, the youth brought two pocket knives to the entrance to Jerusalem, where a scheduled demonstration of support for soldier Elor Azariya turned into a protest of the Armon Hanatziv terror attack. He was going to take others to carry out a stabbing attack and throw rocks in the Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber. At some point, he took out the knives, waved them around, cursed and was arrested.