14:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Will Trump's executive action affect Israeli Jews?



Israeli Foreign Ministry seeks clarification over possible impact of 90-day ban on Iraqis, Iranians, and Yemenites on Israeli citizens.