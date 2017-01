12:20 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Tzfat rabbi: Let Netanyahu do his job Read more



Chief Rabbinate member and Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu says investigations into possible gifts to Prime Minister 'not appropriate'.