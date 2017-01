07:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Swastikas found at Stanford University for 2nd time in a month Read more



Suspected hate-crime follows similar appearance of swastikas in December and printing of anti-Semitic fliers last week.