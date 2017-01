Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) demanded on Sunday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu apologize for a statement appearing to support American plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, but Netanyahu refused, Haaretz reports.

The argument between Deri and Netanyahu took place during a meeting of the heads of all coalition parties which followed the weekly cabinet meeting, according to a source who was present at the coalition leaders’ meeting, but asked to remain anonymous.